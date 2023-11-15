Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 3,173.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.