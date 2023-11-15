Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE CIO opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

