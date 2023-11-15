Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 569,452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 391,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Repay in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,800. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

