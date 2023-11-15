Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

