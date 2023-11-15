Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

