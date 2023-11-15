Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 164,596 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 164,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Barclays by 171.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.