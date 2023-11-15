Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 158,567 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 210,101 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

