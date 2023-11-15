9,973 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crane by 8,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 596,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 590,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 492,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 5,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 459,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,726,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Crane Price Performance
CR stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
