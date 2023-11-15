9,879 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 53.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

