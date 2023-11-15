5,553 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
