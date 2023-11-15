4,943 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.



PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

