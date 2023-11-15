2,810 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 377,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 467,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,024 shares of company stock worth $14,649,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

