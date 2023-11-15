2,382 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

AFG stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.