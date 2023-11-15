12,241 Shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 241,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.