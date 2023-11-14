Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $178.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $178.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.