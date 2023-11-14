Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.80.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $178.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $178.94.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

