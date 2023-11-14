XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 267,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

