WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$217.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$216.00 to C$217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$205.50.

WSP stock opened at C$189.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$188.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$181.62. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$152.92 and a twelve month high of C$196.90. The firm has a market cap of C$23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

