Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $135.86.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

