WiSA Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WiSA Technologies is scheduled to be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

WiSA Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 523.70% and a negative return on equity of 429.26%.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

About WiSA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

