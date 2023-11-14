William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.67. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon purchased 849,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $4,988,642.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

