William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $14.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

