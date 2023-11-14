WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.5 days.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

