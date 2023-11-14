Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,438,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.08, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.