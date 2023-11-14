Wedbush Weighs in on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -128.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.