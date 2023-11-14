Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Allbirds by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 64.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allbirds by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

