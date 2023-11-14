Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1,077.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

