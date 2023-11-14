Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $219.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

