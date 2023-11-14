Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever
Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.