uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). uCloudlink Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

