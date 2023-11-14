Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 259,239 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $648.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

