Truist Financial Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $20.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVBG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Everbridge stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $119,213 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

