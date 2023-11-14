Truist Financial Cuts Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $24.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $20.91 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $415.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $190,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,838.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,099,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,094,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $190,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $520,838.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 145.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

