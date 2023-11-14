Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TIM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
NYSE:TIMB opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.86.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
