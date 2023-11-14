Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TIM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of TIM

TIM Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TIM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 78.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,785,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 786,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in TIM by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 242,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

