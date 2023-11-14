The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

