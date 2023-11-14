The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $44.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
