The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $33.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

VERX opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $726,756.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $24,629,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,030,545 shares of company stock worth $47,001,131. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 22.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

