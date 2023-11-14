The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $11.50

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. UBS Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.82.

BigCommerce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

