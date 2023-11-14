The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $18.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.78.

EYE stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 64.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 230.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

