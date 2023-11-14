The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $67.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.79 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,314 shares of company stock worth $6,082,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.