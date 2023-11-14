The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $248.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.72.

ANET opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $216.29.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

