The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.