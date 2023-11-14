The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) VP Douglass L. Noe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,614. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron's had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company's revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron's Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

