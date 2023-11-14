TD Securities Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

