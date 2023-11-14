Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

