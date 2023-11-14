Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

