Synovus Financial Corp Has $963,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,018,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after buying an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after buying an additional 280,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after buying an additional 279,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WNS by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 236,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

