Synovus Financial Corp Buys 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $232.11 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $237.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.