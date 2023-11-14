Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Buys $23,000.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CFO Lou Ferraro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,400.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

