Susquehanna Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $23.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

