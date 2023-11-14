Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

